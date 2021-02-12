OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team chat each other during a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team chat each other during a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)

WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 10:16 PM IST Reuters

A WHO-led mission in China said this week that it was not looking further into the question of whether the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely

GENEVA: All hypotheses are still open in the World Health Organization's search for the origins of COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.

A WHO-led mission in China said this week that it was not looking further into the question of whether the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely. The United States has said it will review the mission's findings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a

Winter layoffs show early signs of easing

4 min read . 10:16 PM IST
Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has five new trains that are missing which familiar feature?PTI

Covid-19: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST
Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian.

Reform measures in Budget to help India become $5 trillion economy: CEA

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
The Federal Reserve building

Federal reserve to test ability of largest banks to weather a recession

1 min read . 10:04 PM IST

"Some questions have been raised as to whether some hypotheses have been discarded. Having spoken with some members of the team, I wish to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study," Tedros said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout