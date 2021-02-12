WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins

WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 10:16 PM IST
A WHO-led mission in China said this week that it was not looking further into the question of whether the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely
GENEVA: All hypotheses are still open in the World Health Organization's search for the origins of COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.
A WHO-led mission in China said this week that it was not looking further into the question of whether the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely. The United States has said it will review the mission's findings.
"Some questions have been raised as to whether some hypotheses have been discarded. Having spoken with some members of the team, I wish to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study," Tedros said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
