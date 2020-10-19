Home >News >World >WHO says expects to hear more soon on paused COVID-19 antibody trial
In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. (AP)
In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. (AP)

WHO says expects to hear more soon on paused COVID-19 antibody trial

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 10:27 PM IST Reuters

U.S. drug maker Lilly said earlier this month it was pausing the government-sponsored trial, called ACTIV-3, which was testing the treatment on COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization

GENEVA : The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday she expected to hear more "this week or next week" about clinical trials of an Eli Lilly and Co COVID-19 antibody treatment that were paused because of a safety concern.

U.S. drug maker Lilly said earlier this month it was pausing the government-sponsored trial, called ACTIV-3, which was testing the treatment on COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
A medic at a hospital receives the Sputnik-V vaccine against the new coronavirus. (REUTERS)

Mint Lite | Covid-19 vaccine, China, APAC, economic risks & others

4 min read . 09:50 PM IST
While IATA forecast in June that airlines will lose a combined $84 billion this year because of the virus, that number is set to be larger because the market hasn’t opened as the industry had hoped, Clifford said.

Airlines working with WHO on testing to replace quarantine

2 min read . 12:56 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo (REUTERS)

Eli Lilly's CEO says coronavirus will be ‘endemic,’ even with vaccines

7 min read . 14 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout