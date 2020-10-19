WHO says expects to hear more soon on paused COVID-19 antibody trial

WHO says expects to hear more soon on paused COVID-19 antibody trial1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 10:27 PM IST
U.S. drug maker Lilly said earlier this month it was pausing the government-sponsored trial, called ACTIV-3, which was testing the treatment on COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization
GENEVA : The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday she expected to hear more "this week or next week" about clinical trials of an Eli Lilly and Co COVID-19 antibody treatment that were paused because of a safety concern.
U.S. drug maker Lilly said earlier this month it was pausing the government-sponsored trial, called ACTIV-3, which was testing the treatment on COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.