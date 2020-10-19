Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >WHO says expects to hear more soon on paused COVID-19 antibody trial
In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis.

WHO says expects to hear more soon on paused COVID-19 antibody trial

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Reuters

U.S. drug maker Lilly said earlier this month it was pausing the government-sponsored trial, called ACTIV-3, which was testing the treatment on COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization

GENEVA : The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday she expected to hear more "this week or next week" about clinical trials of an Eli Lilly and Co COVID-19 antibody treatment that were paused because of a safety concern.

The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday she expected to hear more "this week or next week" about clinical trials of an Eli Lilly and Co COVID-19 antibody treatment that were paused because of a safety concern.

U.S. drug maker Lilly said earlier this month it was pausing the government-sponsored trial, called ACTIV-3, which was testing the treatment on COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization.

U.S. drug maker Lilly said earlier this month it was pausing the government-sponsored trial, called ACTIV-3, which was testing the treatment on COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.