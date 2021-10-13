Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO says global Covid deaths fell to lowest level in a year last week

WHO says global Covid deaths fell to lowest level in a year last week

Premium
FILE PHOTO: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus 
1 min read . 10:08 PM IST Livemint

Tedros urged countries and companies controlling the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed on Wednesday Covid-19 deaths fell to their lowest level in almost a year last week at nearly 50,000 fatalities.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed on Wednesday Covid-19 deaths fell to their lowest level in almost a year last week at nearly 50,000 fatalities.

“It’s still an unacceptably high level, almost 50,000 deaths a week," Tedros said. “And the real number is certainly higher."

“It’s still an unacceptably high level, almost 50,000 deaths a week," Tedros said. “And the real number is certainly higher."

Tedros urged countries and companies controlling the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX in order to meet vaccination targets.

Tedros urged countries and companies controlling the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX in order to meet vaccination targets.

"We're working with leaders to support the prioritisation and planning that's needed to make 40% coverage a reality with aggressive and ambitious action," he said.

"We're working with leaders to support the prioritisation and planning that's needed to make 40% coverage a reality with aggressive and ambitious action," he said.

WHo said on Wednesday its newly formed advisory group on dangerous pathogens may be "our last chance" to determine the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and called for cooperation from China.

WHo said on Wednesday its newly formed advisory group on dangerous pathogens may be "our last chance" to determine the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and called for cooperation from China.

The first human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has repeatedly dismissed theories that the virus leaked from one of its laboratories and has said no more visits are needed.

The first human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has repeatedly dismissed theories that the virus leaked from one of its laboratories and has said no more visits are needed.

A WHO-led team spent four weeks in and around Wuhan earlier this year with Chinese scientists, and said in a joint report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal but further research was needed.

A WHO-led team spent four weeks in and around Wuhan earlier this year with Chinese scientists, and said in a joint report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal but further research was needed.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Delhi: No temporary licence for storage, sale of firecr ...

Premium

Govt empowers BSF to execute search, arrest in larger a ...

Premium

Over 96 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India ...

Premium

India-China trade on course to touch record $100 billio ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Delhi: No temporary licence for storage, sale of firecr ...

Premium

Govt empowers BSF to execute search, arrest in larger a ...

Premium

Over 96 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India ...

Premium

India-China trade on course to touch record $100 billio ...

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!