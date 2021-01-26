WHO says international travellers should not be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs

World Health Organisation (WHO) panel of experts today said that international travellers should not be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines amid a shortage of the jabs.

The WHO is calling for health care workers and the most vulnerable 20% of people in every country to receive Covid-19 jabs before broadening immunisation programmes to other populations.

"In the current period of very limited vaccine supply, preferential vaccination of international travellers would counter the principle of equity," SAGE said.

"Because of this and the lack of evidence that vaccination reduces the risk of transmission, SAGE currently does not recommend Covid-19 vaccination of travellers," it said.

It added though that of course people in high-risk groups planning to travel should be included in vaccination programmes.

The development comes amid the experts recommending Tuesday that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given in two doses at an interval of 28 days, which could be extended under exceptional circumstances to 42 days.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, advised in a series of recommendations issued after reviewing data that the vaccine not be used on pregnant women unless they are health workers or have conditions putting them at high risk.

During a meeting last week, the experts had discussed the Moderna vaccine, which, like the Pfizer-BioNTech one, uses mRNA technology and is being rolled out in a number of countries.

Both vaccines require boosters after three to four weeks, but several countries facing limited vaccine supplies have said they will delay administering the second injection so that more people can get the first dose.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via