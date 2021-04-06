WHO says it does not back vaccination passports for now

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.04:25 PM ISTStephanie Nebehay, Reuters
World Health Organization does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, its spokewoman Margaret Harris said
GENEVA :
The World Health Organization (WHO) does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The WHO now expects to review China's COVID-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, as more data is required, WHO spokewoman Margaret Harris added at a UN news briefing.
