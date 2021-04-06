WHO says it does not back vaccination passports for now

World Health Organization does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, its spokewoman Margaret Harris said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GENEVA : The World Health Organization (WHO) does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}