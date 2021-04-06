Subscribe
Home >News >World >WHO says it does not back vaccination passports for now

WHO says it does not back vaccination passports for now

Premium
The WHO’s director-general complained about China’s delay in granting visas to an incoming WHO team seeking to investigate covid-19’s origins
1 min read . 04:25 PM IST Stephanie Nebehay, Reuters

GENEVA : The World Health Organization (WHO) does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The WHO now expects to review China's COVID-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, as more data is required, WHO spokewoman Margaret Harris added at a UN news briefing.

