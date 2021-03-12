OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine (REUTERS)
Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 05:30 PM IST Reuters

  • A WHO spokeswoman said that it was an 'excellent vaccine' and that no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported
  • The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety is currently reviewing the reports and will report on its findings, she said

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution of it, but there is no reason not to use it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The findings are part of leading consultancy PwC's 24th Annual Global CEO Survey that covered 5,050 CEOs in 100 countries and territories, including India

India 5th most attractive growth destination after UK: PwC survey

2 min read . 05:16 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp.

Nissan’s unlikely CEO guides car maker in post-Ghosn era

4 min read . 05:08 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use: PM

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

India's oil demand falls 5% in February

2 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Margaret Harris told a briefing that it was an "excellent vaccine" and that no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported, calling the pause in use "a precautionary measure".

"It's very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine. All that we look at is what we always look at: Any safety signal must be investigated...," she said.

The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety is currently reviewing the reports and will report on its findings, she added, as it does with any safety issues.

"It is very important we are hearing safety signals because if we were not hearing about safety signals that would suggest there is not enough review and vigilance"," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout