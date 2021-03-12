Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine
1 min read . 05:30 PM IST Reuters

  • A WHO spokeswoman said that it was an 'excellent vaccine' and that no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported
  • The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety is currently reviewing the reports and will report on its findings, she said

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution of it, but there is no reason not to use it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution of it, but there is no reason not to use it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; CPI accelerates to 5.03% in Feb

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST

CPI inflation climbs to 5.03% in February, highest in three months

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST

India 5th most attractive growth destination after UK: PwC survey

2 min read . 05:16 PM IST

Nissan’s unlikely CEO guides car maker in post-Ghosn era

4 min read . 05:08 PM IST

Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; CPI accelerates to 5.03% in Feb

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST

CPI inflation climbs to 5.03% in February, highest in three months

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST

India 5th most attractive growth destination after UK: PwC survey

2 min read . 05:16 PM IST

Nissan’s unlikely CEO guides car maker in post-Ghosn era

4 min read . 05:08 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Margaret Harris told a briefing that it was an "excellent vaccine" and that no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported, calling the pause in use "a precautionary measure".

"It's very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine. All that we look at is what we always look at: Any safety signal must be investigated...," she said.

The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety is currently reviewing the reports and will report on its findings, she added, as it does with any safety issues.

"It is very important we are hearing safety signals because if we were not hearing about safety signals that would suggest there is not enough review and vigilance"," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.