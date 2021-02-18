WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

Guinea’s epidemic was declared after a crisis meeting Sunday, less than a month after health officials detected suspicious cases with patients presenting symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding. The sick had participated in the burial of a nurse who had died in late January and was buried on Feb. 1 in Gouake, in the country's south, according to Guinea’s Health Ministry. Traditional funerals in which people wash and touch the body of the deceased facilitate the spread of Ebola. It usually jumps to humans from infected animals, such as bats, and then spreads between humans via direct contact with bodily fluids.