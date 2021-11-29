WHO says overall global risk related to Omicron variant ‘very high’

NEW DELHI : The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the overall global risk related to the new SARS CoV2 variant of concern Omicron “very high".

The apex UN health agency in its Technical Brief on enhancing readiness for Omicron (B.1.1.529) issued on Monday said that there could be future surges of covid-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surges may take place.

“Increasing cases, regardless of a change in severity, may pose overwhelming demands on health care systems and may lead to increased morbidity and mortality. The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage," the WHO said in the technical brief.

Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility, the WHO said.

“The emergence of the highly-mutated Omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is. Indeed, Omicron demonstrates just why the world needs a new accord on pandemics: our current system disincentivizes countries from alerting others to threats that will inevitably land on their shores," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO while speaking at the special session of the World Health Assembly on Monday.

However, the global public health agency said that there are still considerable uncertainties. “The main uncertainties are how transmissible the variant is and whether any increases are related to immune escape, intrinsic increased transmissibility, or both; how well vaccines protect against infection, transmission, clinical disease of different degrees of severity and death; and does the variant present with a different severity profile," the WHO said.

“Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high," it said.

“We don’t yet know whether Omicron is associated with more transmission, more severe disease, more risk of reinfections, or more risk of evading vaccines. Scientists at WHO and around the world are working urgently to answer these questions," said Tedros adding that there shouldn’t be a need of another wake-up call.

As per WHO, to date, no deaths linked to Omicron variant have been reported. At present, local transmission has been reported in South Africa and there is evidence of spread to several countries in four WHO regions i.e., African, Eastern Mediterranean, European, and Western Pacific regions.

“While most of the cases identified in these countries are travel-related, we expect this to change as more information becomes available. Overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is thus considered very high," said the WHO.

Amidst globally rising concern over multi-mutant Omicron WHO in a statement also said that it is not yet clear whether it is more transmissible and causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including Delta. The apex UN health agency said that the number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors.

“We should all be wide awake to the threat of this virus. But Omicron’s very emergence is another reminder that although many of us might think we are done with covid-19, it is not done with us. We are living through a cycle of panic and neglect," warned Tedros.

Concerned over the new mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, India government on Sunday asked states to enhance testing, monitor hotspots and augment health infrastructure.

On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE). This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.

