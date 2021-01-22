OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO says Pfizer covid vaccine safe for elderly despite Norway scare
The Norwegian Medicines Agency said that Covid-19 is more dangerous to most patients than vaccination (AP)
The Norwegian Medicines Agency said that Covid-19 is more dangerous to most patients than vaccination (AP)

WHO says Pfizer covid vaccine safe for elderly despite Norway scare

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 03:41 PM IST Bloomberg

Causes of death in the sub-population of frail, elderly individuals and the available information does not confirm a contributory role for the vaccine in the reported fatal events, WHO's committee said in a statement

The World Health Organization said it sees no evidence that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine contributed to the deaths of elderly people and urged that the shot still be used.

Reports of deaths “are in line with the expected, all-cause mortality rates and causes of death in the sub-population of frail, elderly individuals, and the available information does not confirm a contributory role for the vaccine in the reported fatal events," the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said in a statement on Friday. The risk-benefit balance of the vaccine “remains favorable in the elderly."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu in Karad, Maharashtra.

Bird flu in India: Avian Influenza confirmed across 12 states so far, says govt

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Trump businesses see sharp revenue decline at key properties

4 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Demonstrators take part in a protest after the death of a rape victim

Sort data on violence against disabled girls, women separately: Rights activists

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in New Delhi.

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmer leaders hold talks; Unions stick to repeal demand

3 min read . 04:44 PM IST

The panel met on Tuesday to review reports that some very sick older people had died after getting the vaccine. Initial cases reported last week in Norway had raised alarm, with authorities saying it was possible that vaccine side-effects could aggravate underlying illnesses even as they expected some nursing-home residents to die shortly after being vaccinated due to their frail underlying health.

Norway moved to calm that anxiety on Monday, with the Norwegian Medicines Agency saying that Covid-19 is more dangerous to most patients than vaccination.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout