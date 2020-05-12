WHO says some treatments appear to be limiting severity of coronavirus

Geneva: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that some treatments appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 respiratory disease and said the body is focusing on learning more about four or five of the most promising ones.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that some treatments appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease and said it was focusing on learning more about four or five of the most promising ones.

The Geneva-based WHO is leading a global initiative to develop safe and effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus has infected 4.19 million people around the world, according to a Reuters tally.

The WHO official sounded a note of caution around expectations for a vaccine, however, saying coronaviruses in general are "very tricky viruses" that are "difficult to produce vaccines against". More than 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines are being developed, including several in clinical trials.

The WHO said in April a vaccine would take at least 12 months. In the same month, WHO also said that there were 83 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, with six candidates -- half of them in China -- already in human trials, as drugmakers race to find a cure for the deadly pathogen.

Furthermore, according to earlier reports, a coronavirus vaccine trial by University of Oxford researchers aimed to get efficacy results by September, and manufacturing is already underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

