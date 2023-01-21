WHO says THIS is better than vaccines: '95% less chances of getting severe Covid infection'2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Previous COVID infection, hybrid immunity both provided greater and more sustained protection against the omicron variant, WHO study said
A World Health Organisation (WHO) backed study has recently shown that a person with hybrid immunity has less than a 95% chance of developing severe COVID infection as compared to those who are unvaccinated and uninfected. And, hence ‘this demonstrates how critical it is to get vaccinated even after people have had COVID’. This comes amid a sudden surge in cases globally, led by Omicron variant BF.7 and XBB.1.5.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×