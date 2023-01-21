A World Health Organisation (WHO) backed study has recently shown that a person with hybrid immunity has less than a 95% chance of developing severe COVID infection as compared to those who are unvaccinated and uninfected. And, hence ‘this demonstrates how critical it is to get vaccinated even after people have had COVID’. This comes amid a sudden surge in cases globally, led by Omicron variant BF.7 and XBB.1.5.

