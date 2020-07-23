Subscribe
Home >News >world >WHO says US, Brazil and India can 'deal with' pandemic
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

WHO says US, Brazil and India can 'deal with' pandemic

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST Stephanie Nebehay , Reuters

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme said 'Powerful, able, democratic countries who have tremendous internal capacities to deal with this disease', whilst referring to US, Brazil and India

GENEVA : The World Health Organization said on Thursday that the United States, Brazil and India, which are all suffering fast rises in coronavirus cases, can still get on top of the pandemic.

They are "powerful, able, democratic countries who have tremendous internal capacities to deal with this disease", Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, told a Geneva briefing.

US coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases recorded every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

