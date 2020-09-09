WHO says vaccine safety top priority, as AstraZeneca halts Covid vaccine trials

Safety of a potential vaccine for Covid-19 comes "first and foremost", the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Wednesday, after trials of one of the vaccine candidates developed by AstraZeneca was paused, at least temporarily, due to concerns over side effects on a patient.

"Just because we talk about speed...it doesn't mean we start compromising or cutting corners on what would normally be assessed," Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said on a social media event. "The process still has to follow through rules of the game. For drugs and vaccines which are given to people, you have to test their safety, first and foremost."

WHO officials did not immediately respond directly to questions from Reuters over the move by AstraZeneca to pause global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The clinical trials of one of the covid vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, were suspended on Tuesday after a participant developed an unexplained illness. The Oxford vaccine was seen among the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines that are already in late-stage Phase 3 trials.

The British drugmaker said it voluntarily paused trials to allow an independent committee to review safety data, and it was working to expedite the review to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline.

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials," the company said in an emailed statement.

The nature of the illness was not disclosed, although the participant is expected to recover, according to Stat News, which first reported the suspension due to a "suspected serious adverse reaction".

Whether the illness was directly linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine remains unclear, the report said. AstraZeneca declined to comment on the report.

Moreover, according to Mint report, Serum Institute of India’s ‘Covishield’ trial will continue to remain on hold till the trial’s Data Safety Monitoring Board completes review of the covid-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca's shares fell more than 8% in after-hours U.S. trading, while shares in rival vaccine developer Moderna Inc rose more than 4%. Shares in AstraZeneca's Indian unit, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, tumbled more than 12%.

With inputs from agencies

