The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday reiterated the need for China's Covid data, while praising Washington's radical transparency in its efforts to battle a new sub-variant, according to AFP reports.

WHO has repeatedly voiced concern that China's official statistics are not showing the true impact of its current surge in Covid cases. “WHO still believes that deaths are heavily underreported from China," its emergencies director Michael Ryan told media persons.

He further blamed Beijing's narrow definition of what constitutes a Covid death, and also pointed to "the need for doctors in the public health system to be encouraged to report these cases, and not discouraged."

In contrast, Ryan hailed the cooperation of authorities in the United States, where the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 is spreading rapidly, AFP reported.

"There's been radical transparency on behalf of the United States in terms of engaging with the WHO regarding the data and the impact of that data," he said.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid, said Washington had supplied virtually all the data available so far on XBB.1.5, the most transmissible form of Covid so far.

The sub variant, detected in 38 countries, clearly has a "growth advantage" over other forms of the virus, she told reporters. It is also believed to be better at dodging immunity protections from prior infection or vaccines.

Last month, China abruptly dropped its "zero-Covid" approach after three years of enforcing some of the harshest anti-pandemic restrictions in the world that also unleashed a wave of infections that has packed hospitals and overwhelmed crematoriums.

However, only 37 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in China since last month out of a population of 1.4 billion, according to official figures.

Nonetheless, China is forging ahead with a plan to end mandatory quarantines for people arriving from abroad beginning on Sunday.

