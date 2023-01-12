WHO seeks more China Covid data, praises US 'transparency'2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 02:20 AM IST
WHO has repeatedly voiced concern that China's official statistics are not showing the true impact of its current surge in Covid cases.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday reiterated the need for China's Covid data, while praising Washington's radical transparency in its efforts to battle a new sub-variant, according to AFP reports.