WHO sees 'good' Covid vaccine candidates coming by this year, early 2021

The vaccine candidate from Pfizer and BioNTech looks “promising," and there’ll probably be more “good candidates" by the end of this year and early next year, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said at a German business forum Monday.

That includes more “user friendly" jabs that don’t need to be kept at deeply cold temperatures, he said.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc on Monday became the second US company to release data from a large study of its experimental vaccine, saying it was 94.5% effective against Covid-19.

The results come one week after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial data. Moderna, which went public in 2018, has received nearly $1 billion in research and development funding from the US government and has a deal worth $1.5 billion to supply 100 million doses. The US government has an option for another 400 million doses and Moderna also has supply deals with other countries.

Such outcome from both the companies arrive at a moment when the pandemic’s grip is tightening. The US surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases Sunday as Florida reported the most new infections since July and new cases in California hit a three-month high. Deaths and hospitalizations are also rising. Europe has also seen cases soar as much of the world braces for what is expected to be a dire winter.

On Sunday, one of the creators of the Pfixer-BioNTech vaccine candidate said that the vaccine would begin to be delivered at the "end of this year, beginning of next year" if everything continued to go well, one of its creators said on Sunday.

Prof Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, told the BBC that the goal was to deliver more than 300 million doses worldwide by next April, which "could allow us to only start to make an impact".

He said the bigger impact would happen later, adding: "Summer will help us because the infection rate will go down in the summer and what is absolutely essential is that we get a high vaccination rate until or before autumn/winter next year."

