WHO sees 'good' Covid vaccine candidates coming by this year, early 2021

The results come one week after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial data. Moderna, which went public in 2018, has received nearly $1 billion in research and development funding from the US government and has a deal worth $1.5 billion to supply 100 million doses. The US government has an option for another 400 million doses and Moderna also has supply deals with other countries.