WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 09:36 PM IST Stephanie Nebehay , Michael Shields , Brenna Hughes-Neghaiwi , Lisa Shumaker , Reuters

  • W.H.O. Chief Tedros said that more than half of COVID-19 cases were reported from just three countries and that two-third of cases are from just ten countries that high transmission rate
  • While the U.S. Covid cases exceeded 4 million mark in just 16 days after reporting 3 million cases

GENEVA : The World Health Organization is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday.

"We continue to see intense transmission in a relatively small group of countries," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. "Two-thirds of all cases are from 10 countries. Almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries."

U.S. coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections in the United States have rapidly accelerated since the first case was detected on Jan. 21. It took the country 98 days to reach 1 million cases. It took another 43 days to reach 2 million and then 27 days to reach 3 million.

It has only taken 16 days to reach 4 million at a rate of 43 new cases a minute.

Tedros also said that just because cases may be at a low level where someone lives, it doesn't mean they should let down their guard.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

