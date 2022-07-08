Who Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So Far

The arrested man told police he was “frustrated" with Abe and had planned to kill him, broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. But he claimed not to have attacked the former PM over his political beliefs. The Mainichi newspaper said he was aiming at a senior leader who wasn’t attending the rally, adding to the confusion. The named official, however, was reportedly not at the scene at the time.

