Who Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So Far
2 min read.04:38 PM ISTAgencies
According to a report by The Manichi, the accused to shot the Shinzo Abe told the police that he intended to target this senior official of the group but he was reportedly not at the scene at the time.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.
Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, hospital officials said.
What happened?
Abe had just begun a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on Friday when he was shot from behind, from a distance of about three meters (10 feet). Two gunshots were heard. Moments later security personnel tackled a man to the floor. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki trousers and a face mask.
Who was the shooter?
Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world's safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
The gunmen has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force — Japan’s navy — who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. NHK reported that he worked for the force from 2002 to 2005.
The arrested man told police he was “frustrated" with Abe and had planned to kill him, broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. But he claimed not to have attacked the former PM over his political beliefs. The Mainichi newspaper said he was aiming at a senior leader who wasn’t attending the rally, adding to the confusion. The named official, however, was reportedly not at the scene at the time.
What weapon did he use?
NHK reported that the gun had been homemade, and a close-up shot of the weapon on the floor appeared to show it taped together.
What are the police doing now?
Investigators are currently at the suspect’s home, preparing to enter his apartment, according to local broadcaster FNN. NHK reported that possible explosives were found at his house.
