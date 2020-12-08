WHO suggests enabling robust monitoring as countries roll out Covid vaccines

While the UK has already rolled out covid-19 vaccine immunisation program and various other countries including India, are planning to kick off vaccination drive soon, the World Health Organization ( WHO ) has cautioned that a “very robust", a very strong safety monitoring system should be in place for the vaccines.

“Sharing the information and the transparency that we have through the regulatory process and through the policy recommending process is really important so that there's accuracy in what people understand about the vaccines," said Dr. Katherine O’Brien, Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals.

The WHO also focussed on countering vaccine hesitancy. The apex global public health agency said that the public should be informed about the science behind vaccines. “Trusted sources are also important for communities and individuals making decisions on being vaccinated,"’said O’Brien.

“So, information really does need to come from the most local level possible: from trusted providers, from people’s physicians, or the nurse that they go to, or the voice of public health people in the community", said O’Brien.

As countries plan to roll out vaccines in the coming weeks and months, the WHO urged them to prioritize vaccinating those most in need, based on the Values Framework and Population Prioritization Roadmap issued by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization.

“Vaccinating health workers who are at high risk of infection will help to protect them and the health system. People at highest risk of serious disease or death as a result of age are also a high priority group because protecting them will reduce severe disease and death and take the burden off health systems," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO.

“As supply increases, the next groups would include those who have higher risk of severe disease because of their underlying conditions, and marginalized groups at higher risk," he said.

The WHO chief said that in the initial stages of rollout, with only a small proportion of a country’s population immunized it’s vital that governments, communities and individuals continue using proven public health tools.

The public health agency said that it is important to know where the virus has been, and how many people might have been infected without showing symptoms or being diagnosed by testing.

To do that, seroprevalence studies are important, which look for antibodies in the blood of individuals, to evaluate the extent of infection in different populations.

“Hundreds of seroprevalence studies have been done around the world, which vary in quality, methods and the type of tests used. Some follow people or populations over time to show how an antibody response in the individual, or seroprevalence in populations, changes over time," said Tedros.

“Despite their limitations, their results are fairly consistent: they tell us that most of the world’s population remains susceptible to infection with the covid-19 virus," he said adding that the scientists are still learning how strong immune responses are in different populations and for how long this immune response lasts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via