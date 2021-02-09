OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO team probing Covid origins in China to brief media
Peter Ben Embarek (R), a food safety scientist with the World Health Organization (WHO), leaves with other members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus, after visiting the Jiangxinyuan community centre in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province (AFP)
WHO team probing Covid origins in China to brief media

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 09:19 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The briefing will be held at 3:30pm (0730 GMT) at a hotel in the city, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

An international team of experts wrapping up a month spent in China investigating the Covid-19 pandemic's origins will brief the media in Wuhan on Tuesday, the WHO announced.

"The international team working to understand the origins of the Covid-19 virus is completing its four weeks' stay in Wuhan, China and together with their Chinese colleagues will participate in a press conference," the World Health Organization said Monday.

The briefing will be held at 3:30pm (0730 GMT) at a hotel in the city, the Chinese foreign ministry said. It will be live-streamed in English on the UN health agency's digital and social media platforms.

The first Covid-19 cases were detected in Wuhan in December 2019.

Scientists think the disease -- which has gone on to kill more than 2.3 million people worldwide -- originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

But there are no definitive answers so far and top WHO officials have played down the chances of the sensitive mission finding them on the first attempt.

They have said the Wuhan visit will likely throw up many more questions that need answering.

