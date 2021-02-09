Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO team probing Covid origins in China to brief media
Peter Ben Embarek (R), a food safety scientist with the World Health Organization (WHO), leaves with other members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus, after visiting the Jiangxinyuan community centre in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province

WHO team probing Covid origins in China to brief media

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The briefing will be held at 3:30pm (0730 GMT) at a hotel in the city, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

An international team of experts wrapping up a month spent in China investigating the Covid-19 pandemic's origins will brief the media in Wuhan on Tuesday, the WHO announced.

An international team of experts wrapping up a month spent in China investigating the Covid-19 pandemic's origins will brief the media in Wuhan on Tuesday, the WHO announced.

"The international team working to understand the origins of the Covid-19 virus is completing its four weeks' stay in Wuhan, China and together with their Chinese colleagues will participate in a press conference," the World Health Organization said Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol price at record high on Tuesday in Delhi

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST

More than 5% of Americans didn’t pay rent, mortgage in December

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Covid-19: India's daily death count falls below 100 for fifth time in February

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST

UK's daily new covid cases fall to lowest in 2 months

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST

"The international team working to understand the origins of the Covid-19 virus is completing its four weeks' stay in Wuhan, China and together with their Chinese colleagues will participate in a press conference," the World Health Organization said Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol price at record high on Tuesday in Delhi

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST

More than 5% of Americans didn’t pay rent, mortgage in December

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Covid-19: India's daily death count falls below 100 for fifth time in February

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST

UK's daily new covid cases fall to lowest in 2 months

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

The briefing will be held at 3:30pm (0730 GMT) at a hotel in the city, the Chinese foreign ministry said. It will be live-streamed in English on the UN health agency's digital and social media platforms.

The first Covid-19 cases were detected in Wuhan in December 2019.

Scientists think the disease -- which has gone on to kill more than 2.3 million people worldwide -- originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

But there are no definitive answers so far and top WHO officials have played down the chances of the sensitive mission finding them on the first attempt.

They have said the Wuhan visit will likely throw up many more questions that need answering.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.