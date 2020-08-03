Studying the novel coronavirus which causes covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) advance team has concluded their mission to lay the groundwork to identify the virus origins in China, the UN health agency said on Monday.

The WHO and Chinese experts have drafted the Terms of Reference for the studies and programme of work for an international team, led by WHO. The international team will include leading scientists and researchers from China and around the world, the WHO said.

“Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases. Evidence and hypotheses generated through this work will lay the ground for further, longer-term studies," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.

“We know from serology studies that most people remain susceptible to this virus, even in areas that have experienced severe outbreaks," he said adding that over the past week we’ve seen several countries that appeared as though they were past the worst now contending with fresh spikes in cases.

Affirming that Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts is the only way in current times to prevent the disease from spreading as their is no vaccine against the disease.

On Friday, the Emergency Committee on covid-19 met and reviewed the current pandemic. The Committee recommended that countries engage in the Access to covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, participate in relevant clinical trials, and prepare for safe and effective therapeutics and vaccine introduction. ACT aims to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to New covid-19 diagnostics, drugs and vaccines. The ACT facility under WHO will pool requirement and manufacturing capacity of countries to enable equitable access to covid-19 vaccines.

“A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection," said Ghebreyesus.

“However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be,"’he said adding that for now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via