WHO to begin Epidemiological studies in Wuhan to identify the source of covid-19

On Friday, the Emergency Committee on covid-19 met and reviewed the current pandemic. The Committee recommended that countries engage in the Access to covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, participate in relevant clinical trials, and prepare for safe and effective therapeutics and vaccine introduction. ACT aims to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to New covid-19 diagnostics, drugs and vaccines. The ACT facility under WHO will pool requirement and manufacturing capacity of countries to enable equitable access to covid-19 vaccines.