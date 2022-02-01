'In last week, 63,377 people lost lives to COVID-19': WHO top official

Pointing out at global data, World Health Organisation officials on Tuesday said that the increase in the number of COVID-related fatalities is quite concerning. This should not be happening when we have public health tools that can reduce the spread & tools (diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines) that can save lives now, said Maria Van Kerkhove, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist; COVID-19 Technical Lead at WHO. Echoing similar views, WHO chief also warned while the new Covid variant is known to be milder, we are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world.

