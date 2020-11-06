WHO, Unicef warn against a resurge in polio, measles as covid-19 hits healthcare

Failure to eradicate polio now would lead to global resurgence of the disease, resulting in as many as 200,000 new cases annually, within 10 years, the WHO said. “We cannot allow the fight against one deadly disease to cause us to lose ground in the fight against other diseases. Addressing the global covid-19 pandemic is critical. However, other deadly diseases also threaten the lives of millions of children in some of the poorest areas of the world," said Henrietta Fore, executive director, Unicef.