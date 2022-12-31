WHO urges China to regularly share ‘real-time’ info on Covid situation

WHO urges China to regularly share ‘real-time’ info on Covid situation1 min read . 05:36 AM IST
The WHO has asked Chinese health officials to reveal more genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.
The World Health Organization on Friday urged China's health officials to regularly share ‘specific and real-time’ information on the Covid-19 situation in the country as it still continues to assess the latest surge in infections, according to the news agency Reuters.
It has asked Chinese health officials to reveal more genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.
Previously, the WHO has predicted that China may be struggling to keep a tally of Covid-19 infections. However, the official figures from China have become unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country.
The agency has also invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at its meeting of a technical advisory group scheduled for January 3, as per Reuters reports.
Covid-19 cases in China have risen this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population. The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed Covid tests for travellers from China in response.
The United States has also attributed the recent change in its policy to the lack of information on Covid variants and concerns that the increased cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.
Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the WHO on the new coronavirus via a video conference, China's National Health Commission said in a statement earlier on Friday. Reuters reported.
Both sides exchanged views on the current epidemic situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical matters, the Chinese health authority said, adding that more technical exchanges would be held.
Meanwhile, UK based health experts estimate that China is most likely to register 9,000 deaths a day- double of what it had estimated last week.
Since 1 December, the cumulative COVID-related deaths in China likely reached 100,000, however infections totaled 18.6 million, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said in a statement.
The health firm further estimated that China’s COVID-19 infections will reach their first peak on 13 January as 3.7 million cases will be registered in a day. Apart from this, the daily death toll will peak on 23 January with about 25,000 a day and cumulative deaths could reach 584,000, the firm warned.
(With Reuters inputs)
