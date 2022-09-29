WHO urges don't use ‘twindemic’ for co-infection of these 2 viruses2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 08:14 PM IST
Better to use co-circulation or circulation, WHO said
Better to use co-circulation or circulation, WHO said
Listen to this article
In England and some other countries, some people are now experiencing COVID and flu together just like last year. And many are terming it to be ‘twindemic’. However, World Health Organisation (WHO) has requested against using the term for co-infection and further asserted that with the onset of winters ‘there will be circulation of COVID19 & flu (& other pathogens)’.