In England and some other countries, some people are now experiencing COVID and flu together just like last year. And many are terming it to be ‘twindemic’. However, World Health Organisation (WHO) has requested against using the term for co-infection and further asserted that with the onset of winters ‘there will be circulation of COVID19 & flu (& other pathogens)’.

WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove tweeted, there will be circulation of COVID19 & flu (& other pathogens) this winter. The countries need to prepare for increases in cases of both.

Also urging not to use the term “twindemic", she says, “Better to use co-circulation or circulation. With the world opening up, public health measures relaxed and vaccination rates not as high as we need them, we will see co-circulation of viruses like influenza and SARS-CoV-2, increased cases and increased burden…"

We all just need to be ready and have policies that support an agile response… There are tools that exist to minimize the impact in terms of severe disease, burden on health systems and economic impact, but they need to be used appropriately in all countries, she further adds.

Along with the tweets, the official also posted the WHO's actionable plan for the current COVID situation.

The WHO document says, To provide actionable approaches to meeting these objectives, WHO has produced six short policy briefs that are based on previously published technical guidance. They outline essential actions that national and sub-national policy makers can implement for the following:

COVID-19 testing

Clinical management of COVID-19

Reaching COVID-19 vaccination targets

Maintaining infection prevention and control measures for COVID-19 in health care facilities

Building trust through risk communication and community engagement

Managing the COVID-19 infodemic

WHO Member States are in different situations with regard to COVID-19 due to a number of factors such as population-level immunity, public trust and access to vaccines and therapeutics. These policy briefs will provide the basis for an agile response as countries continue to confront the pandemic while consolidating the foundation for a stronger public health infrastructure and strengthening the global architecture for health emergency preparedness, response and resilience.