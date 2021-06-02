Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO urges more funding from rich nations for covid vaccines, endorses Sinovac’s shot

WHO urges more funding from rich nations for covid vaccines, endorses Sinovac’s shot

Premium
AFP photo
7 min read . 10:19 PM IST DREW HINSHAW, The Wall Street Journal

  • The World Health Organization decision paves the way for Covax, an international body, to distribute doses in the developing world

The World Health Organization called Tuesday for $50 billion in funding from wealthy nations to buy vaccine doses for developing countries, saying that “countless lives" and trillions of dollars in economic activity hang in the balance.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!