WHO urges more funding from rich nations for covid vaccines, endorses Sinovac’s shot
- The World Health Organization decision paves the way for Covax, an international body, to distribute doses in the developing world
The World Health Organization called Tuesday for $50 billion in funding from wealthy nations to buy vaccine doses for developing countries, saying that “countless lives" and trillions of dollars in economic activity hang in the balance.
