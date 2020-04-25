Home > News > world > WHO warns against idea of 'immunity passports' or 'risk-free certificates'
A person from US Embassy checks passport of the citizens of US who arrive at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to leave Bangladesh on a special flight amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, (Reuters)
Updated: 25 Apr 2020, 02:19 PM IST PTI

  • Currently there is no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 are protected against a second infection
  • Concept of immunity passports has been floated as a way of allowing people to return back to work

Berlin: The World Health Organization is cautioning against the idea of “immunity passports." It says there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection.

The concept of “immunity passports" or “risk-free certificates" has been floated as a way of allowing people protected against reinfection to return to work.

But the Geneva-based UN health agency says in a scientific brief released Saturday that more research is needed. It says that “at this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate.'"

It argues that people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice, and such certificates could raise the risks of continued virus transmission.

WHO adds that tests for antibodies of the new coronavirus also “need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

