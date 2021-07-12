Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan
1 min read . 12 Jul 2021 Reuters

'It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match,' WHO chief scientist says

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact.

"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.

"It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

