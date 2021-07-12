WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines1 min read . 12 Jul 2021
'It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match,' WHO chief scientist says
GENEVA: The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact.
"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.
"It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
