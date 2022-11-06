WHO warns air pollution can cause these fatal diseases, harm fetuses. Check here3 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:24 PM IST
From smog hanging over cities to smoke inside the home, air pollution poses a major threat to health
World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that air pollution can cause heart disease and stroke which are common reasons for premature death and evidence is also emerging of other effects such as diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions. From smog hanging over cities to smoke inside the home, air pollution poses a major threat to health and climate across the globe, the UN health agency has said.