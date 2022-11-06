WHO warns air pollution can cause these fatal diseases, harm fetuses. Check here

This comes at a time when the air quality in Delhi and its neighbouring cities has dipped to ‘very poor’ category. As on Sunday, city's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 339, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the 'severe plus' category. Here is all you need to know: