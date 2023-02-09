WHO warns of Cholera outbreak in Africa, cases rise exponentially
According to the World Health Organization, cholera cases are exponentially increasing across Africa, with infections in only the month of January being one-third of what they would be in all of 2022
Africa is facing an exponential rise in cholera cases, with infections in the single month of January already at a third of the level reached in the whole of 2022, according to the World Health Organization.
