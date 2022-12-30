WHO warns of more Covid waves in coming days: ‘Biggest concern is…’2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 06:36 PM IST
- Currently, more than 500 Omicron subvariants are circulating world wide
As China and a few other countries are seeing a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, World Health Organisation has notified that there are several reasons for the recent surge, including the relaxation of Covid related curbs. WHO further warned that in the coming days, we are likely to more Covid waves in the coming days owing to the fact that more than 500 Omicron subvariants are currently circulating. It also said that currently, the biggest concern is the rise in ‘severe diseases’, especially in China.