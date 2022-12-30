WHO warns of more Covid waves in coming days: ‘Biggest concern is…’

What is the reason for the recent surge in China?

Explaining the cause behind the recent surge, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove, in a recent interview, said, there is a lot of reason that we are seeing this surge in China and also elsewhere. As you know a lot of restrictions have been eased around the world and Omicron's latest variant of concern is the most transmissible variant we have seen so far. And since more than 500 Omicron subvariants are circulating across the world, we will see more surges in the coming days.