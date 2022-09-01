WHO warns of more ‘dangerous COVID variants’ in coming days. Read here2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 08:45 PM IST
The risk of even more transmissible and more dangerous COVID variants remains, WHO chief said
Even as COVID infection and death related to it continues to fall, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the possibility of the emergence of deadlier and more infectious coronavirus variant remains and urged all to continue to practice caution.