WHO warns of troubling Covid-19 trends in coming months, says 'closely monitoring new Omicron variant…' 06 Sep 2023
WHO warns of troubling Covid-19 trends in Northern Hemisphere, urges enhanced vaccinations and surveillance. Hundreds of thousands hospitalized worldwide.
The World Health Organization has issued a warning about troubling Covid-19 trends in the Northern Hemisphere before winter, urging enhanced vaccinations and surveillance. Though limited data is available due to some countries halting reporting, WHO estimates hundreds of thousands worldwide are currently hospitalized with the virus.