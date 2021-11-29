WHO warns risk related to Covid variant Omicron 'very high'1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
- The UN health agency stressed that uncertainties remained about how contagious and dangerous the strain was
GENEVA : The new Covid-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally, the World Health Organization warned Monday, stressing that uncertainties remained about how contagious and dangerous the strain was.
"If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe," WHO said in a technical note, adding though that "to date, no deaths linked to Omicron variant have been reported."
