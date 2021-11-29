WHO warns risk related to Covid variant Omicron 'very high'

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

GENEVA : The new Covid-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally, the World Health Organization warned Monday, stressing that uncertainties remained about how contagious and dangerous the strain was. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

