Who was Abu Obeida? Hamas spokesperson, reportedly killed by Israel in Gaza

Israel announced over the weekend that Abu Obeida, the longtime spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, was killed during an offensive in Gaza City. His death, if confirmed, marks the loss of one of Hamas’s most visible and symbolic figures.

A masked voice of Hamas since 2007 Abu Obeida, widely believed by Israeli and US authorities to be Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, was born in Gaza in 1985. He first emerged in 2002, appearing in media briefings and press conferences on behalf of the Qassam Brigades. After Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, he was officially appointed the group’s spokesperson. Since at least 2007, he served as the masked voice of Hamas, always appearing in military fatigues and a red keffiyeh covering his face.

Central to Hamas’s media strategy Described in a 2024 analysis as “the central figure of al-Qassam’s media campaign,” Obeida was central to Hamas’s propaganda efforts. His fiery speeches and statements often sought to project strength against Israel, rally Palestinians, and warn of retaliation. His appearances became symbolic for Hamas supporters, while Israel regarded him as one of the militant group’s chief inciters.

Controversy over his identity Although Israel and the U.S. Treasury identify Abu Obeida as al-Kahlout, Hamas repeatedly denied leaked photos and identity claims. In April 2024, the U.S. Department of Treasury imposed sanctions against him, reaffirming his alleged identity as al-Kahlout.

Role in escalations and threats Throughout his tenure, Abu Obeida was at the forefront of Hamas’s rhetoric during escalations:

In 2020, he called Israeli annexation plans for the West Bank a “declaration of war.”

During the May 2021 Gaza conflict, he boasted of Hamas’s ability to strike major Israeli cities and military sites.

In 2022, he warned that harming Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would unleash a “regional earthquake.”

In October 2023, after Hamas’s assault on southern Israel that killed 1,219 people and saw 251 hostages abducted, Obeida threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for Israeli strikes without warning.

Last statement before death His final public remarks came on Friday, as Israel declared Gaza City a combat zone and began a new offensive. Obeida said Hamas fighters were prepared for clashes and pledged to keep hostages alive, though he warned of heavy battles in areas where they were being held.

Israel’s targeting of Hamas leadership If confirmed, Obeida’s death would add to a growing list of Hamas leaders killed during Israel’s nearly 23-month-long war in Gaza. Israel has already claimed responsibility for the killings of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, armed wing commander Mohammed Deif, and Yahya Sinwar, the group’s Gaza leader, along with dozens of commanders.

Heavy civilian toll in Gaza While Israel pursues Hamas leaders, Gaza’s civilian population continues to bear the brunt of the war. Hospitals reported at least 43 Palestinians killed since Saturday, including civilians shot while trying to access aid. The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 63,371 Palestinians — roughly half of them women and children — have died since October 2023.