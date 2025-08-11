Who was Anas al-Sharif, a journalist or Hamas 'terrorist' killed in Israeli attack?

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif was reportedly killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City. As many as seven people were killed in the attack on the tent located outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital late on Sunday evening.

Who was Anas Al-Sharif? Anas Al-Sharif, 28, was among a group of four Al Jazeera journalists and an assistant who died in a strike on a tent near Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City, Gaza officials and Al Jazeera said.

Al Sharif, whose X account showed more than 500,000 followers, posted on the platform minutes before his death that Israel had been intensely bombarding Gaza City for more than two hours.

A journalist or Hamas terrorist? The Israeli military cited intelligence and documents found in Gaza as evidence and claimed Al Sharif was the head of a Hamas cell and "was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (Israeli) troops."

However, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Israel had failed to provide any evidence to back up its allegations against him.

“Israel’s pattern of labelling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom," Sara Qudah, the CPJ' director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

Calling Al Sharif "one of Gaza's bravest journalists," Al Jazeera said the attack "is a desperate attempt to silence voices in anticipation of the occupation of Gaza."

"Anas Al Sharif and his colleagues were among the last remaining voices in Gaza conveying the tragic reality to the world," Al Jazeera said.

The press freedom group and a UN expert previously warned that Al Sharif's life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month that Israel's claims against him were unsubstantial