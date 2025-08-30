Who was Andriy Parubiy? Ex-Ukrainian parliamentary speaker killed in Lviv; Zelensky reacts

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 30 condemned the “horrific murder” of Andriy Parubiy, the Ukrainian lawmaker who formerly served as speaker of parliament. The incident took place in the western city of Lviv, according to authorities.

Zelensky vowed a thorough probe into the case.

“Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the first known circumstances of the horrific murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy has been killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones. All necessary forces and resources have been deployed for the investigation and the search for the murderer,” Zelensky posted on X.

The police said that the victim was shot multiple times, but did not reveal his identity.

Who was Andriy Parubiy? Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971 and was the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament from April 14, 2016 to August 29, 2019. He had been a prominent supporter of the pro-European Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Maidan Revolution in 2014.

Before serving as a Deputy in the Verkhovna Rada in 2007, he was a deputy in the Lviv regional council. In February 2010, Parubiy appealed to the European Parliament, urging them to reconsider their unfavorable response to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko's decision to grant Stepan Bandera, the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Also Read | Ukraine destroys 2 Russian bridges using its own ammunition stockpiles

On August 7, 2014, Parubiy stepped down as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. He chose not to disclose the reasons for his resignation, saying, "I believe it is unacceptable to comment on my resignation in a time of war", and he would "continue to assist the front, primarily volunteer battalions".

Parubiy became a founding member of his new party People's Front in September, 2014. During the Ukrainian elections in October 2014, he was re-elected as a People's Deputy on the party list “People's Front”. He was chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada on December 4.