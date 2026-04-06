Who was Asghar Bagheri? Israel says Quds Force commander behind global plots killed in strike

Israel has announced that Asghar Bagheri, a commander associated with the IRGC’s Quds Force special operations unit, was killed in a recent “precision strike.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has accused Asghar Bagheri of orchestrating a series of attacks and covert operations targeting Israeli and American interests worldwide, while also directing militant activity along the Syria-Israel border.

According to the IDF, Bagheri played a central role in advancing multiple attacks against Israel and beyond in recent years. He is said to have been involved in operations targeting both Israeli and US individuals internationally, reflecting a broad operational reach.

The military said Bagheri personally oversaw operations targeting Israeli soldiers deployed along the Syria-Israel frontier. These activities were reportedly carried out using Syrian operatives, including individuals who had previously served in the forces of Bashar al-Assad.

Bagheri held several senior positions within the Quds Force, the external operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In these roles, he is accused of coordinating efforts aimed at expanding Iran’s operational footprint in the region.

The IDF further alleged that Bagheri directed attempts to smuggle weapons from Iran into Israel with the intent of targeting civilians.

Under his leadership, units also worked to establish operational infrastructure inside Syrian territory, which the IDF says was intended to facilitate future attacks against Israel.

In the same strike, Israel has officially confirmed the killing of Brigadier General Majid Khademi, a senior intelligence official within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Details of the strike According to Israeli statements, the operation was part of a broader campaign targeting Iranian military and intelligence leadership.

Majid Khademi, described as a key figure in Iran’s intelligence apparatus, had reportedly evaded previous attempts by frequently relocating before being located and killed.

Who is Majid Khademi Majid Khademi held a long-standing role within Iran’s intelligence and counter-espionage network. His career included:

-Leadership of the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organization

-Oversight of internal surveillance and counter-intelligence operations

-Senior positions within Iran’s defense ministry

Israeli officials portray him as one of the highest-ranking intelligence figures in the IRGC, effectively second in command within that structure.

Allegations and intelligence claims According to Israeli sources, Khademi was involved in:

-Supporting and planning attacks outside Iran

-Attempting cyber and intelligence penetration of US systems, including the Pentagon

-Coordinating intelligence activities with Russia

These claims have not been independently verified.

Strategic significance The reported deaths may represent a significant blow to Iran’s intelligence leadership. The IRGC intelligence arm plays a central role in:

-Domestic surveillance and regime security

-Countering foreign intelligence operations