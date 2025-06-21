Who was Ayesha Khan, ‘Raju Ban Geya Gentleman’ actress found dead at Karachi flat: All about her

Pakistani veteran actress Ayesha Khan was found dead at her Karachi flat. The lifeless body of the 77-year-old icon was found several days after her death, almost a week later. Authorities were alerted after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the apartment in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Block 7. As per local media report, her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition about a week after her passing.

The celebrated television star reportedly lived alone in Gulshan-e-Iqbal apartment and had been battling health issues. Long admired for her notable contributions to Pakistani cinema and drama, her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition on June 18, Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Ayesha Khan is renowned for her distinguished work in popular Pakistani dramas like Afshan, Aroosa, Mehndi, among others. For medical examination, Ayesha Khan's mortal remains were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Following the medico-legal procedure, her body was handed over to the Edhi Foundation mortuary in Sohrab Goth.

Ayesha Khan's early life Born on November 22 in the year 1948, she was the daughter of Riyasat-ullah Khan was a former superintendent of Karachi police. She was the elder sister of actress legendary Pakistani actress Khalida Riyasat.

Initially, she worked at Radio Pakistan and then set off her acting career by working in PTV dramas in 1964. She became famous for her stellar performance in popular dramas like Bol Meri Machli, Ek Aur Aasman, Dehleez, Daraarein, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, and Akhri Chattan.

