Who was Babak Shahbazi? Iran executes man for ‘spying for Israel’, activists say he was tortured

Iran said on Wednesday it executed a man, identified as Babak Shahbazi, for allegedly spying for Israel. However, activists claimed Babak was tortured into a false confession.

Who was Babak Shahbazi? Babak Shahbazi, a political prisoner, was held in Qezel Hesar Prison, said Abdorrahman Boroumand Center in a post on X.

Shahbazi had reportedly been sentenced to death by the Tehran Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Salavati, on charges of “espionage for Israel” and “acting against national security.”

This sentence was unusually swiftly confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Shahbazi is said to be the father of two.

Why was Babak Shahbazi executed? The judiciary’s Mizan news agency claimed that Babak Shahbazi had gathered and sold sensitive information about Iranian data centers and security installations to Israeli handlers.

Activists, however, said Shahbazi was detained over writing a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offering his help.

Iran has supplied Russia with drones that Moscow has used to attack Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the group Iran Human Rights said, “Babak’s message to President Zelenskyy offering to help in the war against Russia was used as an example of espionage for Israel, who they claim taught Babak to use Microsoft Word."

Babak's 'torture' and execution The group 'Center for Human Rights in Iran' had warned Shahbazi could be executed.

"Iranian authorities have transferred political prisoner Babak Shahbazi to solitary confinement after the Supreme Court rejected his request for a retrial for the third time, raising grave concerns that his execution may be imminent, according to his family," an X post by Iran human rights read.

Besides, Babak's daughter, Yasmin Shahbazi, wrote on her X: “My father has been moved to solitary confinement, most likely in preparation for his execution. If my father is ever executed, it will be an honour for us that he, an innocent man, was killed by these murderers.”

According to the Center for Human Rights in Iran, Babak "was sentenced to death after an unfair trial marred by torture, prolonged solitary confinement, and forced confessions."