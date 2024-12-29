Dayle Haddon, a trailblazing former Sports Illustrated model, actress, and activist, has passed away at the age of 76 from what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning. Haddon was found dead in a second-floor bedroom of her Solebury Township home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning after emergency dispatchers received a call about an unconscious person, as reported by the Associated Press.

A 76-year-old man, later identified as Walter J. Blucas of Erie, was hospitalised in critical condition. Haddon had notably returned to the industry as a widow, challenging age discrimination.

Responders detected a high level of carbon monoxide in the property and township police said Saturday that investigators determined that “a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system caused the carbon monoxide leak.” Two medics were taken to a hospital for carbon monoxide exposure and a police officer was treated at the scene, AP reported.

Who was Haddon? Dayle Haddon, a renowned model and actress, graced the covers of major magazines such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Esquire during the 1970s and 1980s, and was featured in the 1973 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She also appeared in about two dozen films, including the 1994 comedy Bullets Over Broadway, starring John Cusack.

After giving birth to her daughter, Ryan, in the mid-1970s, Haddon stepped away from modeling but reentered the industry following the death of her husband in 1991. However, she faced harsh age discrimination upon her return. "They said to me, 'At 38, you're not viable,'" Haddon told The New York Times in 2003, reflecting on the industry's unwelcoming attitude toward older models.

In 2008, Dayle Haddon founded WomenOne, an organization dedicated to advancing educational opportunities for girls and women in marginalized communities across Rwanda, Haiti, and Jordan.

Born in Toronto, Haddon began modeling as a teenager to fund her ballet classes, eventually starting her career with the Canadian ballet company Les Grands Ballet Canadiens, according to her website.

Haddon's daughter, Ryan, paid tribute to her mother in a social media post, calling her "everyone’s greatest champion" and "an inspiration to many." She added, “A pure heart. A rich inner life. Touching so many lives. A life well lived. Rest in Light, Mom.”