Who was Diana Areas? Fitness influencer, known for Instagram videos, mysteriously falls from building, dies

Diana Areas, a popular Instagram influencer who was known for her videos on bodybuilding, fitness and nutrition, tragically passed away at the age of 39, after mysteriously falling from the apartment building.

The Brazilian influencer's death has sent shockwaves among her over 200,000 followers.

Diana was found dead in the common area of her building, in the north-east of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to The Sun, the fire department found Diana Areas with cuts on her body. Following that, they took her to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

However, she reportedly fled the hospital without medical authorisation and returned to her apartment complex.

Citing local media, the report said that Areas’s mortal remains were released from the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) for burial in Bom Jesus do Norte.

In a statement, Ferreira Machado Hospital (HFM) reported that the patient was admitted to the unit around 7:30 am with cuts on her wrists and neck. She was treated, received stitches, a tetanus shot, and was seen by multiple professionals. Around 10:30 am, she left the hospital without being discharged, reported J3News.

Interestingly, just a few weeks ago, she had post photos with her partner with a caption, “We live and go through a lot together, as a couple. And you know what's better? We choose each other everyday! Our love doesn't need a showcase, but these special photos couldn't just stay in the gallery.”

Earlier, the influencer had also shared videos claiming her ‘Revolution 90’ method has already transformed hundreds of people’s lives.

Meanwhile, several fans posted condolences on the pinned Instagram post.

“Aay God comfort all the family and friends and her soul rest in peace,” said one of the fans.

“Still can't believe it!!!!”

“I can't believe it! 💔 My condolences to all the family.,” said another fan.