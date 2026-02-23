Who was El Mencho? All you need to know about killing of ‘Jalisco New Generation Cartel’ leader in Mexico

The leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military, the government announced.

Who was El Mencho? El Mencho was a former police officer who led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported.

Oseguera Cervantes, 59, was originally from Aguililla in the neighboring state of Michoacan, the Associated Press reported.

He had been significantly involved in drug trafficking activities since the 1990s.

Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest, CNN reported.

When he was younger, he reportedly migrated to the US where he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin in the US District Court for the Northern District of California in 1994 and served nearly three years in prison.

Following his release from custody, Oseguera Cervantes returned to Mexico and reengaged in drug trafficking activity with drug lord Ignacio Coronel Villarreal, alias “Nacho Coronel.”

After Villarreal's death, Oseguera Cervantes and Erik Valencia Salazar, alias “El 85,” created the Jalisco New Generation Cartel around 2007.

Initially, they worked for the Sinaloa Cartel, but eventually split and for years the two cartels have battled for territory across Mexico.

Since 2017, Oseguera Cervantes has been indicted several times in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, AP reported.

The US Justice Department charged El Mencho in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute controlled substances (methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl) for importation into the US.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, is one of the most powerful and fastest growing criminal organisations in Mexico and was born in 2009.

The killing of El Mencho The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, hampering the flight operations in the region.

According to reports, security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco.

CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence was quoted as saying.

Suspected members of organised crime groups allegedly set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

Cars burned out by cartel members blocked roads in nearly a dozen Mexican states and left smoke billowing into the air. Jalisco's capital, Guadalajara, was turned into a ghost town Sunday night as civilians hunkered down, the Associated Press reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed smoke billowing over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, and people sprinting through the airport of the state's capital in panic.

Flights impacted Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Puerto Vallarta “due to an ongoing security situation” and advised customers not to go to their airport.

US, Canada warn citizens The US State Department warned US citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon states to remain in safe places due to the ongoing security operations.

US citizens were also informed that domestic and international flights were cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All taxis and ride shares were also suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses suspended operations.

They directed the citizens to shelter in place, who are in the Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State.

They also directed US government staff at Consulate General Tijuana and all US government staff in Guerrero, Michoacan, and Quintana Roo states to shelter in place.

US advised them take precautionary measures such as to avoid areas around law enforcement activity, be aware of your surroundings, seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements, monitor local media for updates, follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911, avoid crowds and keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

Meanwhile, Canada's embassy in Mexico warned its citizens in Puerto Vallarta to shelter in place and generally to keep a low profile in Jalisco.

Jalisco Gov. Pablo Lemus told residents to stay at home and suspended public transportation.